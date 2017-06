Talk about a lucky find. A pair of ’90s Apple sneakers were found at a Bay Area garage sale and are now being auctioned off for a whopping $15,000. Yes, Apple made sneakers at one point, but only for their employees. The tennis shoe features Apple’s old school logo on the side panels and tongues.

Would you bid on these?

We're auctioning off a vintage, rare pair of #Apple sneakers, made only for employees in the 1990s: https://t.co/OXgFMLPMJe via @SneakerNews pic.twitter.com/8TTVtd9AAn — Heritage M&C Art (@heritagemandc) June 3, 2017

These exclusive Apple-branded sneakers from the 90's are out for auction. Starting price: $15,000 https://t.co/q3NjI3osat pic.twitter.com/mobiIioa7c — Forbes (@Forbes) June 8, 2017

The response from some people has been delightfully funny.

if my battery lasted longer than 20 mins on my iPhone then ya — Low Sneakers (@LowSneakers) June 7, 2017

Damn people will buy anything with an Apple logo on it SMH -Sent from my iPad — Technically Winning (@Deezy08) June 8, 2017

I have a really really old Macintosh in my garage that was my grandmas from the late 80s. I should probably look into that. — Garrett (@garrettography) June 8, 2017