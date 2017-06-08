Thirsty Peacock Goes on Rampage Inside Liquor Store

A female peacock made its way into a liquor store in Los Angeles this week causing a rampage. According to the store owner, it destroyed over $500 worth of liquor. For a good hour and a half, an animal control officer and the store manager struggled to capture the peacock while making sure it didn’t fly around causing even more damage.

You can see the officer struggling with the net as the wild animal knocks down bottle after bottle of liquor. Store owner, Rani Ghanem, told the AP, “Yeah, he’s got expensive taste.” Luckily for the reckless bird, it broke merchandise, but it won’t have to buy.

See the recklessness below.

