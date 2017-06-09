3-on-3 Basketball Will Be An Event In The 2020 Olympics

The IOC has added 3-on-3 basketball to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic program on Friday June 9, 2017 in an effort to give the games a more youthful and urban appeal.

There will be eight teams in each of the men’s and women’s tournaments of the half-court format which was introduced at the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore.

“The dream of a path from the streets to the Olympic Games has become reality for all the basketball community,” said Patrick Baumann, the secretary general of basketball governing body FIBA. An urban Tokyo venue for 3-on-3 basketball could be announced when the IOC executive board meets again in Lausanne on July 9-10, IOC sports director Kit McConnell said.

-source via barstoolsports.com