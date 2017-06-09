3-on-3 Basketball Will Be An Event In The 2020 Olympics

June 9, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: 20/20, 3 on 3, AMP 103.7, basketball, japan, Olympics, Tokyo

The IOC has added 3-on-3 basketball to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic program on Friday June 9, 2017 in an effort to give the games a more youthful and urban appeal.

There will be eight teams in each of the men’s and women’s tournaments of the half-court format which was introduced at the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore.

“The dream of a path from the streets to the Olympic Games has become reality for all the basketball community,” said Patrick Baumann, the secretary general of basketball governing body FIBA. An urban Tokyo venue for 3-on-3 basketball could be announced when the IOC executive board meets again in Lausanne on July 9-10, IOC sports director Kit McConnell said.

-source via barstoolsports.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live