Billy Bob’s Is Now Being Selective About What You Can (And Can’t) Bring In

You might want to think twice about lugging that big purse to Billy Bob’s.

Starting this coming Thursday (June 15th), you won’t be allowed to bring in purses bigger than a small clutch (5.5 inches by 8.5 inches). Luckily, Billy Bob’s is offering a complimentary bag check. They’re also giving out free gallon-sized Ziploc bags if you need them (you are allowed to bring in large, clear vinyl bags, though).

Here’s what’s also banned (for both outdoor festivals and indoor concerts):

Coolers

Computer Bags

Camera Bags

Briefcases

Backpacks

Luggage Of Any Kind

Fanny Packs

Cinch Bags

Binocular Cases (Binocular are OK, though)

Seat Cushions

Billy Bob’s Director of Marketing Chris Spinks said, “There is no isolated incident that brought this change on. Just the importance of safety for our patrons and employees. We are always continuing to strengthen our security at Billy Bob’s Texas.”

Keep in mind: if you check your bag, you won’t be able to get anything from it until the show’s done. You’re also welcome to come and go to your car: Billy Bob’s is OK with you reentering the venue.

Source: GuideLive