Britney Spears’ Instagram Is A Secret Testing Ground For Russian Hackers

This is crazy enough to be true!

A security firm recently discovered that a Russian-speaking hacker group called “Turla” has been distributing malware through Britney Spears‘ Instagram page.

Gizmodo explains, “These servers send instructions and act as a repository for stolen information. Using an encoded coded comment on Britney Spears Instagram post, the malware could find out what URL to use to meet up with the server without actually including that information in the code of the malware itself.”

Turla chose Britney Spears’ page because of her enormous amount of followers (17 million) and comments on each post (sometimes thousands). This makes it easier to hide malicious code.

The security firm that caught the posts say this was just a test: Turla is allegedly wanting to target embassy and government websites.

Source: People