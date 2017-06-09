Katy Perry Gets Interviewed by 7-Year-Old Then Duets with Her

Katy Perry was asked about some pretty important issues in a recent interview thanks to a 7-year-old named Poppy. Daughter of the director for W Magazine, Poppy got right into the interview with a solid question: at what age did Katy Perry get her start?

The two went on to talk about important life skills such as gardening and roller skating, and you’d be surprised at the few things we learned about Perry in the interview. The witty 7-year-old grilled the singer only a couple of times.

You have to see this chat!

Katy Perry’s album Witness is out today, June 9th.