Man Charged With DWI While Dressed As Tin Man

June 9, 2017 1:00 AM By Nathan Fast
According to a press release from the New York State Police, Nicholas Sherman was recently charged with driving while intoxicated.  This wouldn’t necessarily be anything noteworthy…other than the fact that Sherman was dressed as the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz (just check out his mug shot below)!

Apparently, the cops got a call about an intoxicated male: Sherman, after driving another guy home, was asked to leave the residence.  When the police arrived, Sherman said he’d just left work where he’d been hired to dress as the Tin Man.  Sherman was at OzStravaganza in the Village of Chittenango (where Wizard of Oz author L. Frank Baum was born): where festival organizers said he wasn’t an “official” cast member…or even associated with the event.

Sherman had a blood alcohol level of .19, and is supposed to appear in court on the 20th.

Source: New York Daily News

