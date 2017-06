Imagine you’re leisurely hanging out with friends at Sundown at Granada watching The Bachelorette: and suddenly…Dallas native Rachel Lindsay walks in!

That’s exactly what happened on Monday night (you can see a pic below)! Amid loud cheers, Lindsay popped-in on the rooftop about 20-minutes before the end of the show: around 8:45. She met fans, and even chatted-up the show.

I love her pic.twitter.com/mdNaIw7e0H — Lesley Merritt (@LesMerritt) June 6, 2017

Source: Dallas Observer