BREAKING: ‘Batman’ Star Adam West Dead At 88

Long before Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, there was Adam West…and he was the only Batman.

For a lot of us, he was a friendly face to watch (and chuckle at) on the television when they showed Batman reruns.

After a brief battle with leukemia, Adam West has passed away. He was 88-years-old.

Even though he acted in, and did voicework for, several Hollywood projects, he was best known as Batman on the classic, lighthearted 1960s television series: way before it got so dark.

Instead of being considered “The Dark Knight,” West prided himself as being “The Bright Knight.”

We send our condolences to Adam West’s friends, family and millions of fans who adored his work.

Source: IGN

