Man Shot In Hand With Rice Krispies; Cereal Shooter Caught

June 10, 2017 1:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Let’s get your question answered: how in the world can this happen?

According to Police in Eureka, California, a man fired a flare gun loaded with a shotgun shell filled with Rice Krispies.

Now for the rest of the story.

It all went down on Wednesday afternoon: Police responded to a “shots fired” call, and found that Timothy Glass (pictured below) had allegedly shot a man in the hand.  Glass tried to escape the scene the best way he could: on a bicycle.

In the end, the victim (who didn’t want to press charges) was taken to a hospital; and Glass was charged with probation violation and resisting arrest (for apparently causing minor injury to a detective).

