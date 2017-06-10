This Samurai Armor For Pets Will Make Any Animal Battle Ready

Want to bring your pet into battle with you? No problem, just get them one of these beautifully crafted sets of traditional samurai armor.
The novelty store Samurai Age have come out with these suits for both cats and dogs. They have readymade suits for cats, small dogs and children, but larger canines will need custom orders.
Can you image how terrifying a German Sheppard in full samurai armor would be? Someone please outfit a massive dog with this armor!
Check out their website here.
Via Mashable