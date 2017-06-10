We Will Learn A Lot More About Jack’s Death In ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Premiere

Even though we’re going to have to wait until the fall (really?), it looks like we’ll finally learn more about Jack’s death at the very beginning of the This Is Us Season 2 premiere. This is a good thing: because at the very end of Season 1, it looked like we might find out…until we didn’t.

The cast of This Is Us, along with show creator Dan Fogelman, answered a slew of questions at a “For Your Consideration” event (so the show would be considered in next month’s Emmy nominations) the other night.

But the #1 question in everyone’s minds was Jack’s fate. It seems that even though we’ll learn a lot about it at the beginning of Season 2, more will be revealed throughout the season.

As for all of those guesses on the internet? Fogelman said he has, “…not quite seen anybody in the vicinity of being right.”

You can learn more about the show in the video below.

In the meantime, let’s all try to be patient…

Source: Entertainment Weekly

