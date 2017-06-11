16-Year-Old Fights Back Tears As He Receives Guitar From Recently Passed Father (Video)

Just before he turned 16, Johnny Crow’s father passed away last April. He tried to resuscitate him with CPR to no avail.

Johnny’s sister received a call from their local music shop, Port Huron Music Center, and informed her that a guitar was ready for pickup. Months before he passed, Johnny’s father ordered a guitar for his son’s birthday, ordering it in January to make sure he got the model, a Dean Razorback, correct.

His sister filmed Johnny picking up the guitar, and you can’t help but shed a tear when it all hits Johnny. It truly shows the strong bond between father and son.

It’s hard to say something like this has a “happy ending,” but as this story and the video became more and more viral, strangers from all over stepped in to donate Johnny a TON of gifts. The owner of the guitar shop created a PayPal, and generous strangers ended up donating over $16,000 to the “Happy Birthday Johnny” fund, along with another brand new guitar, and a pair of tickets to see Alice Cooper, along with backstage passes.

Happy Birthday, Johnny!

Via Metal Injection