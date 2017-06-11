17 People Pooped On At Disneyland After Swarm Of Geese Fly Over Park

Anaheim police responded to a call from Disneyland Friday after reportedly 17 people were hit from flying fecal matter.
The 11 adults, 6 juveniles, and park officials were worried that the poo was human, but later determined it came from geese flying over the park.
The Anaheim Police Department stressed that “no crime” occurred, and all guests were allowed to clean up in a private bathroom, and were given fresh clothing by the park. All guests returned to the park “healthy and happy.”
Via OC Register