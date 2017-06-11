Father Interviews Daughter On First Day Of School For 12 Years, Filming It All

Most parents are prone to taking photos of their kids before their first day of school. Kevin Scruggs knew that photos would be a nice memento, but he took another step further.

Every day before his daughter, Mackenzie, began a new grade, Kevin whipped out the video camera, and asked her a few questions. They explored what she learned that day, what she is looking forward to most. It’s incredibly sweet and incredible to see the twelve-year growth and maturation of a person in just a matter of minutes.

Kevin compiled all of the footage over the past twelve years to celebrate Mackenzie’s High School graduation. It’s a super sweet video, and you can watch it below!