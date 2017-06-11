Pilot Asks Passengers Before Takeoff If He Should Fly Plane With Faulty Engine

An easyJet flight from Malaga to Bristol had already been delayed 36 hours when the pilot took to the intercom to ask his passengers a question.

The pilot asked, by a show of hands, on whether or not they should go ahead and fly, despite the plane’s faulty engine which was the source of their delay. There was a 50/50 chance both engines would work according to the pilot, and what a surprise, all but 12 of the flight’s 150 passengers said absolutely not. Some even began having panic attacks and demanded to be removed from the plane.

A passenger from Bath, who was elected as the passenger’s spokesperson said he became sick when he heard the vote being called for. He said, “The pilot himself said he’d never heard or done anything like this in 37 years of flying. He gave us the option, asked us what he should do. He asked for a show of hands. There were some who just wanted to try it, they wanted to get home. But most didn’t. There were girls hyperventilating, lots of people were panicking.”

A spokesperson for easyJet confirmed that the flight had been delayed overnight due to a technical issue, and all passengers were provided with meal vouchers and hotel accommodations. The passengers eventually flew home on a subsequent flight later in the day.

