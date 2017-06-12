12-Year-Old Worried She Wouldn’t See Her Brother’s Birth Helps Deliver Him

Jacee Dellapena was worried that she would be too short to watch the birth of her baby brother.

Her mother’s doctor had an idea though that would put her front and center, why not have Jacee deliver the baby? Jacee’s mom, Dede, at first did not like the idea, but eventually came around to it. With the assistance of the doctor, Jacee, clad head to toe in scrubs and gloves, was the first member of the family to hold newborn Cayson Carraway.

Although the birth was reportedly painful, mom and baby are happy as can be, and it was all worth it when Dede saw how emotional Jacee became. She said, “Seeing the emotions on her face, it made me cry.”

Via Global News