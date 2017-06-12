Arby’s Introduces The Liger Shake To Compete With The Unicorn Frappuccino

On the heels of Starbuck’s Unicorn Frappuccino, Arby’s has finally thrown their hat into the mixed drink game.

They are introducing the Liger Shake, which is a mix of chocolate and orange, with its appearance resembling that of a lion and tiger.

The Liger Shake: It's pretty much our favorite shake. It's like chocolate and orange mixed. pic.twitter.com/Q3GhitjA1W — Arby's (@Arbys) June 8, 2017

And in case you’re wondering, they are totally referencing Napolean Dynamite!

And believe it or not, the liger is an actual animal! Arby’s described their new drink, named after the animal, in a press release saying, “Despite rumors of magical skills, the liger is a very real and breathtaking beast. Arby’s Liger Shake is a cross between the brand’s Ultimate Chocolate Shake and Orange Cream Shake with stripes of Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, resulting in a handsome, liger-like blend of colors that is bursting with rich, sweet flavors.”

The shake will only be available in June, so hurry!

Via Guide Live