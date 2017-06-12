Julie Andrews Will Not Have A Cameo In Mary Poppins Returns

Noooooooooooooooooo!

Julie Andrews is Mary Poppins. Don’t get us wrong, she is so much more than just that role, but it seems wrong that she will not be involved in the new movie. And it’s all her choice!

Believe it or not, but Andrews wants this role to be Emily Blunt’s role and hers alone. Mary Poppins Returns director, Robert Stevenson confirmed the news saying,

“Julie was incredibly gracious, and we talked about it in a very general way but she made it clear right up front. She said, ‘This is Emily’s show, and I really want it to be Emily’s show. I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, here comes that Mary Poppins.’ I don’t want that. I really want her to take this and run with it, because she will be brilliant.'”

Ok, so no Julie Andrews is a huge bummer, however, we will still get to see Dick Van Dyke on screen. He’ll be playing Mr. Dawes Jr. and is rumored to have a song and his own dance number!

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on December 18th, 2018.