Kid Wins Icee Chugging Contest, Proceeds To Get Wrecked By The Brain Freeze (Video)

June 12, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Brain Freeze, chug, cold, Drink, funny, icee, memohis redbirds, milb, video

Minor League Baseball stadiums offer a fair more amount of bits to keep the crowd interested.  Most of the players are unrecognizable, so they need to spruce up the games to make them a show and an experience.

For example, the Memphis Redbirds hosted an Icee chugging contest in between innings.  They found a hero in the crowd willing to take on such a task, and he absolutely BEASTS through it.  Only problem is, drinking something that cold that fast has its side effects.

This poor kid gets WRECKED by the onslaught of brain freeze he completely forgot about or just wasn’t expecting.

Hey, at least he won!

Via Vice

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live