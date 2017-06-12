Kid Wins Icee Chugging Contest, Proceeds To Get Wrecked By The Brain Freeze (Video)

Minor League Baseball stadiums offer a fair more amount of bits to keep the crowd interested. Most of the players are unrecognizable, so they need to spruce up the games to make them a show and an experience.

For example, the Memphis Redbirds hosted an Icee chugging contest in between innings. They found a hero in the crowd willing to take on such a task, and he absolutely BEASTS through it. Only problem is, drinking something that cold that fast has its side effects.

This poor kid gets WRECKED by the onslaught of brain freeze he completely forgot about or just wasn’t expecting.

Our man was not going to be denied in the Icee Chugging Contest. No matter the cost. No. Matter. The. Cost.#BrainFreeze #AutoZoneParkFun pic.twitter.com/swg1LMPP4P — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 11, 2017

Hey, at least he won!

Via Vice