Liam Payne And Charlie Puth Is The Bromance We’ve Been Waiting For!

Brand new daddy Liam Payne may have just found his new babysitter.

The former One Directioner has been buddying it up with another of our favorite, Charlie Puth. The two are collaborating on a new song (yay!) and have become pretty close friends in the process, which we absolutely love!

The two have been tweeting each other back and forth, proving this is the best bromance of 2017, and having flans clamoring for a tease of their track!

Mr @charlieputh I have something extra special for you today 😂😂😂 — Liam (@LiamPayne) June 10, 2017

Don't worry here's a small Warning ⚠️ look there's a little sign just for you🤗we have made a song and I'm very excited about it 🙌🏼🙏🏼☄️🔥 — Liam (@LiamPayne) June 10, 2017

No word yet on what the song is about or when it’s due to be released, but we are definitely ready!

