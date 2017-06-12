Liam Payne And Charlie Puth Is The Bromance We’ve Been Waiting For!

June 12, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Bromance, Charlie Puth, collaborating, Friends, liam payne, music, new, One Direction

Brand new daddy Liam Payne may have just found his new babysitter.

The former One Directioner has been buddying it up with another of our favorite, Charlie Puth.  The two are collaborating on a new song (yay!) and have become pretty close friends in the process, which we absolutely love!

The two have been tweeting each other back and forth, proving this is the best bromance of 2017, and having flans clamoring for a tease of their track!

No word yet on what the song is about or when it’s due to be released, but we are definitely ready!

Via J-14

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live