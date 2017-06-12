New Swim Suit Covered In Chest Hair Is Actually Pretty Fantastic

Swimwear trends are always changing, but chest hair usually sticks around forever.

Clothing website Beloved now boasts a “sexy chest one piece” swimsuit printed with a startlingly realistic torso, plenty of chest hair and yes, even a pair of nipples. For just $44.95, it can be yours in an either light, tan or dark tone.

Consider the way society more freely accepts topless men in places like the beach or, you know, on Instagram. Not to mention how much more it freely accepts male body hair, too. This swimsuit, whether intentional or not, can be seen as one hairy, powerful statement on self-love and double standards.

Wearing the suit can be a great way to stick it people who feel that commenting on other people’s bodies is any of their business. But if wearable chest hair isn’t your thing, might we suggest the site’s equally hairy but decidedly more adorable suit covered in photos of sloths?

-source via huffingtonpost.com