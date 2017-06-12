People Are Theorizing The Weeknd’s New Music Video Is About Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber

Like everyone else, we love our share of celeb gossip and love triangles. Which is why The Weeknd’s new music video for his song “Secrets” is so much fun.

Fans are theorizing across the internet and beyond that the latest hit from the music star has to be about his new girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and her ex Justin Bieber. In the video, a girl that kind of looks a bit like Selena rolls around on a white, glorified futon and hugs a white guy who could be there to represent Justin Bieber.

However there are others who believe that it could actually be about his relationship with Bella Hadid.

Check out the video and judge for yourself!

-source via elitedaily.com