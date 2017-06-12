Self Proclaimed Vampire Couple In Austin Say Sucking Blood Is “Better Than Sex”

Countess Lea and Count Tim Van Doorn are a couple of real-life vampires living in Austin, Texas. They met a few years ago at a vampire festival, and had what Tim described as an “instant connection of darkness.”

These two do not just dress the part though, they are vampires through and through. The two claim to have a true love based on sucking each other’s blood, which they say is better than sex. Countess Lea told Barcroft TV, “We are kind of like sharks once we get going. I feel this rush of life, their essence, and their energy is coming into me. It is a sexual experience and we often draw blood in the bedroom. Vampires are highly sexualized creatures and having sex literally gets the blood pumping.”

Consuming small quantities of blood is most likely “harmless,” according to Live Science, as long of course as the donor is free of any blood-borne diseases. Countess Lea and Count Tim Van Doorn plan to get married in November 2018, and are currently raising Tim’s three-year-old from a previous relationship. They say they’d be happy if he follows in their path in becoming a vampire, but will not force it on him.

Via HuffPost