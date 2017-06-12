The Chainsmokers Have Now Landed A Major Fashion Deal With Tommy Hilfiger

June 12, 2017 5:43 PM
Beyond dominating the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with 22 nominations, the award winning EDM duo The Chainsmokers are making their mark in fashion as brand ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger.

A series of black-and-white images snapped by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey in San Francisco is set to debut this fall, when Alex Pall and Drew Taggart will represent the all-American label’s classic and fresh menswear collections, including Hilfiger Edition, Tommy Hilfiger Tailored, and Tommy Hilfiger sportswear.

“Like Tommy Hilfiger, we have always believed in celebrating individuality and breaking conventions,” The Chainsmokers said in a release announcing the team-up. “Tommy paved the way for collaborations between fashion and music, and we are excited to collaborate with a brand that aligns so closely with our own artistic approach and shares our passion for creating memorable experiences for our fans.”

-source via billboard.com

 

