Two Texas Toddlers Die After Being Left In Car 15 Hours

19 year old mother has been charged with two counter of abandoning of endangering a child In Kerrville.

The tragedy happened when Amanda Hawkins left daughters Brynn, 1, and Addyson, 2, in her vehicle about 5pm Thursday afternoon while she and a 16-year-old male stayed inside a friends residence, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department.

“She left them in the car — intentionally in the car — while her and the 16-year-old male friend were in the house,” Sheriff Hierholzer said. “They were in the house all night. The male friend for a little bit went to sleep in the car a little while but then went back to the house.”

The children were initially taken to a Kerrville hospital, found to be in “grave condition,” and transferred to a hospital in San Antonio where they died.

Hawkins initially told hospital staff that she had been at a nearby lake with her daughters, who smelled flowers before collapsing and “maybe they’d gotten into something poisonous — that’s what their story was,” Sheriff Hierholzer told CNN affiliate KABB.

Her story quickly unraveled under questioning, the sheriff said.