Woman Tumbles Into Utility Hole While Texting (Video)

June 12, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Fall, Hospital, New Jersey, Street, Texting, Utility Hole, Walking

We’ve all done it – texting while walking. Maybe this will be the video to stop us!

A New Jersey woman fell into a 6-foot utility hole in the sidewalk because she was texting and not paying attention to where she was walking.

Utility crews were repairing gas lines and had access doors open and she literally walked into the doors (think of basement storm doors) and fell head first into the hole.

You’d think the upright doors would have been enough to stop her, as it wasn’t like stepping directly into a hole in the sidewalk, however, that forward momentum carried her right in.

She is currently in the hospital in serious condition.

