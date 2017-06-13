Battleship Texas Is Closed After Sprouting New Leak

If you’ve ever been to Battleship, Texas you know it’s a wonder to behold, and now she’s leaning!

The Battleship Texas is the only existing ship that survived both World Wars. She was even present for the D-Day Normandy invasion.

Come to find out, it’s always leaking but a pump system can keep up with the water coming in. However, a 6” x 8” hole was more than the system could handle – causing an eight degree starboard tilt.

Texas Parks and Wildlife hired a contractor to installed more pumps and divers have patched the large hole.

She survived Normandy. She shall live longer and prosper.