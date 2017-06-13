Detroit Rappers Film Music Video That Has A Carjacking Scene, Police Fire Shots At Rappers Not Knowing It Was Fake

A music video shoot in Detroit went very wrong after Detroit PD roll up on the scene believing it was an actual carjacking in progress. Police officials said they received several calls Saturday afternoon about what appeared to be a carjacking of an Aston Martin on Six Mile Road in Detroit.

When police arrived, the men explained they were shooting a music video. Authorities said they had no record of permits to film, so officers thought it was an actual robbery and started shooting at two men who appeared to be holding guns. Fortunately, none of the three shots fired by police hit anyone. Officers took all three men involved in the music video into custody and are investigating.

