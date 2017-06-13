Doctors Remove 28 Pounds Of Feces From 22-Year-Old Who Was Constipated His Entire Life

A 22-year-old in China had been constipated his entire life. It was only now that he went under the knife, and had a huge section of his colon removed, a huge 28 pounds of it actual. That’s not terribly abnormal, until you realize that those 28 pounds are the poo that he accumulated over his lifetime.

Doctor Yin Lu said that the nearly 30 inch colon looked like “it could explode at any time.” The nearly 3 hour operation came as a result of the gentleman suffering from Hirschsprung’s disease, which occurs when portions of a person’s bowel are missing nerve cells.

The man is expected to make a full recovery.

Via Inverse