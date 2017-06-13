Fan Throws Bottle at Bieber After He Admits He Doesn’t Know the Words to ‘Despacito’

One ruthless fan was NOT having it during Justin Bieber’s performance at Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, Sweden recently. The singer was going through his set when he took a pause to talk to fans. Many were telling him to sing the summer’s hottest hit and his recent feature, “Despacito.” Bieber then explained to his fans he wouldn’t be doing that because he actually doesn’t know the words to it. Half laughing, half shrugging it off, he takes a sip of water and a fan throws a water bottle at him, which Bieber narrowly misses. Bieber fans are ruthless!