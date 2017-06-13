Katy Perry Says She Has Nothing But Love For Taylor Swift. Is Their Feud Finally Over?  

Lately, it’s been nothing but a HUGE fight between former besties Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

Swift’s “Bad Blood” was written after Perry apparently stole some of Swift’s backup dancers for a tour. Perry has denied and kind of confirmed and denied and kind of confirmed that “Swish Swish” is about Swift, and it’s been made pretty clear that there is no love lost between the two.

Which makes what Perry said all the more surprising. In an upcoming, interview with Ariana Huffington, Perry absolutely praised Swift, even going so far to say she “loves her.” She’s ready to bury any hatchet between them, and finally move on from their feud. “I am ready to let it go. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it’s actually like, I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world.”

Perry went on to say that she even loves Swift! “And I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’ I don’t know. Like maybe I don’t agree with everything she does and she doesn’t agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion.”

Of course, we, along with the rest of the internet were SHOCKED that Perry said something nice at all, even going so far as to drop the “L” word!

katy is over here saying she loves taylor now?? pic.twitter.com/NF0GzlZjUE — claire🌺 (@legsofswift) June 11, 2017

So the ball is now apparently in Swift’s court. So far, she hasn’t responded to Perry’s statements.

We’re waiting though!

Via Buzzfeed