Live In Two Countries At Once! House Straddles Border Of US And Canada.

A house that rests in both the United States and Canada is for sale, and it could be yours for just $109,000. The 7,000 square foot house, which is divided into five apartments, is located on the border between Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec.

The owners are finding difficulty in selling the property though. Along with a massive amount of repairs that would need to be done (estimates are at $600,000), the fact that it rests on an international border has turned people away. Brian DuMoulin, the owner, grew up in the house, and said “In the day, it was a normal and natural thing. Now it stresses everyone out.”

With recent terror attacks worldwide over the last few years, streets that were once opened are now blocked off, and security is at its highest surrounding the house. As long as the residents stay within the confines of the house and it’s yards, they shouldn’t have any trouble with border agents. Small granite borders line the property lines.

Via Vancouver Sun