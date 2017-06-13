Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber Up For Auction

June 13, 2017 10:20 AM
As far as Hollywood props that you can own, this one takes the cake — and can cut it in a million pieces.

Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from the original Star Wars is expected to sell for $150,000 to $250,000 which doesn’t seem like all that much considering what it can do!!

All you need do is mortgage the house or tap into the 401k.

Other cool stuff up for sale includes:

• Bill Paxton’s armor from Aliens– $10,000 – $15,000
• A Golden Ticket from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory– $40,000 – $60,000
• A sword from Conan the Barbarian– $40,000 – $60,000
• Leonardo DiCaprio’s suit from Titanic– $100,000 – $150,000 (Gizmodo)

