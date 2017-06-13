Man Bites Wife After Venomous Snake Bites Him

A man in India was bitten by a lethally venomous snake while sleeping. When he woke up and realized that he was going to die, he bit into his wife’s arm in an attempt to spread the venom so they could die together.

The man ended up dying but his wife was able to be saved by doctors because there was still time to treat her. Which means that his plan would have actually worked, something we never thought possible.

According to Gulf News, Shankar Rai went up to his wife Amiri Devi and bit her hands saying that he loved her very much and wanted to depart this world together. They reportedly both fell unconscious and were rushed to a hospital.

Devi said her husband wanted them to remain united in the afterlife.

-source via fox4news.com