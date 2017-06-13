New Crayola Experience Coming to Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Pennsylvania-based Crayola is bringing its interactive Crayola Experience to The Shops at Willow Bend.

The store will include dozens of hands-on activities and, of course, a 5,000 square-foot store with endless Crayola products.

“When we visited Plano, we saw a friendly, growing, family-oriented community, and we can’t wait to be a dynamic and colorful part of it,” Smith Holland, Crayola CEO, said in a news release.

Plano’s Crayola Experience will be open year-round. Once it’s open, it will host private events, group trips and birthday parties. Families can also buy annual passes. The 60,000 square-foot concept will be located between the food court and Macy’s.

It’s expected to open in spring of 2018.

-source via nbcdfw.com