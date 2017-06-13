Stretch With A Soundtrack, DFW Offers Yoga Class Centered Around Taylor Swift And Her Exes!

Summer is here, and it’s never too late to start working on that swimsuit bod!

If you find the monotony of your normal exercises boring, there are PLENTY of spots in DFW where you can get nice and toned along with getting some food (crazy, huh), doing a little shopping, and even listening to some of your favorite artists.

Jade & Clover is offering a yoga class set to the tune of Taylor Swift, along with some of here exes.  In the past, they;ve featured yoga classes centered around Britney Spears, Migos, and Drake!  Get your T-Swizzle Yoga on June 17th!

The fun doesn’t end there though.  On June 25th, you can try Fitness and Chocolate, a twenty-minute class followed by a small seminar on how to better incorporate chocolate into your lifestyle and diet.  They’ll also have organic chocolate, and it’s free!

Taylor Swift and chocolate, what more could you ask from a workout?

