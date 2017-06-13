Taylor Swift Falls And Beyoncé Is Dethroned In Forbes List Of Highest Paid Entertainers

Last year, Taylor Swift topped Forbes annual list of the highest paid entertainers earning a staggering $170 million. This year, however, the pop star saw a drastic fall in her ranking, earning only $44 million, good enough for 49th on the list.

While Beyoncé had an absolutely powerful year, with the release of Lemonade and all, she still did not snag the top spot. That goes to rapper, producer, and business entrepreneur Sean “Diddy Combs.” He can thank his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, a partnership with Ciroc vodka, and selling one-third of his Sean John clothing line, which attributed to his $130 million earnings. Beyoncé isn’t that far behind though, earning $105 million.

To round out the top five, J.K. Rowling comes in at third with $95 million, followed by Drake who earned $94 million, and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo came in fifth with $93 million in earnings.

You can check out the full list HERE.

Via E!