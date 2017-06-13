Teachers, Bring Your School ID To Alamo Drafthouse And See A Movie For FREE!

To celebrate FINALLY making it to summer break, a couple of Alamo Drafthouse locations in DFW have brought back Free Teacher Wednesdays!

Now, through June 28, teachers and faculty members of ALL levels of school just need to bring their ID’s to the Alamo Drafthouse Cedars or Richardson location any time on a Wednesday (excluding special events) and you can see any regular priced movie totally on them!

Just make sure to purchase your tickets at the box office. The deal won’t work if you order online!

Via Guide Live