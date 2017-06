When Barron Trump was photographed in a t-shirt with the words “The Expert” stitched into it, there were plenty available on the J. Crew website. Less than a day later, there are none in stock.

BarronĀ moved into the White House along with his mother officially on Sunday night, wearing the now-famous gray and blue ringer.

The shirt was previously available for $29.50 on J Crew’s website, and several imitations of the T-shirt have rapidly popped up online.

-source via fox4news.com