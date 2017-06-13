You Ever Wondered What Kim Kardashian ALWAYS Orders From McDonald’s

Kanye West has made no attempt to hide his affection for McDonald’s.

Kanye West pulling up to McDonalds in a Lamborghini #tbt pic.twitter.com/RVZOXak4U6 — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) April 27, 2017

The man wrote a poem about the fast food chain for goodness sake!

“McDonald’s man / McDonald’s man / The French fries had a plan / The French fries had a plan / The salad bar and the ketchup made a band / Cus the French Fries had a plan / The French fries had a plan / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s / I know them French fries have a plan / I know them French fries have a plan / The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band / To overthrow the French fries plan / I always knew them French fries was evil man / Smelling all good and s**t / I don’t trust no food that smells that good man / I don’t trust it / I just can’t / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s, man / Them French fries look good tho / I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries / I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries / Even the McRib was jealous of the fries / I could see it through his artificial meat eyes / And he only be there some of the time / Everybody was jealous of them French fries / Except for that one special guy / That smooth apple pie.

(Yes, that is 100% for real)

Kim, however, has generally steered clear of the greasy goodness. She’s stuck with healthy choices and Health Nut salads, although McDonald’s has one item on the menu that she can’t resist.

The two are traveling in Japan, and like any good tourist, stopped at a McDonald’s for a quick meal.

Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more 🍑 A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

Kim’s go-to order? A delicious and always satisfying hot apple pie.

Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more 🍑 A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

Hey we can’t blame her. We can’t not order one or four every time we go to McDonald’s either!

Via Refinery29