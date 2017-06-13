Zima Returning To American Stores For A Limited Time

June 13, 2017 4:28 PM
Remember Zima?  You know, that carbonated malt beverage that was popular in the 1990s? Well it’s making its way back into stores across America.  But only for a limited time.

“It was brought back because ’90s inspiration is everywhere, from food to fashion and more – it’s clear the decade has made a comeback,” MillerCoors spokesperson Marty Maloney told the Milwaukee Business Journal. “That’s why it’s the perfect time for our very own ’90s legend, Zima, to return for a limited time.”

Zima debuted in 1994 and sold 1.3 million barrels.  That number dropped to 403,000 barrels by 1996 and the drink was eventually discontinued by 2008.  Maloney made it clear that Zima is not here to stay.  “Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” Maloney said.

-source via fox4news.com

 

