600 Pounds Of Meth-Laced Lollipops Worth $1 Million Seized In Houston Home

A concerned neighbor phoned police in Houston after noting that burglary might be in process at a nearby home.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman loading lollipops into the back of their vehicle. These lollipops, however, were laced with the extremely dangerous methamphetamine. A search of the house found over 600 POUNDS of meth laced-lollipops, amounting to a value of almost $1 million on the street. Lt. Ruben Diaz of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that were so many narcotics, “they couldn’t close the back hatch of their car.”

The candy drugs were melted into various shapes, including Batman and Star Wars figures, which has authorities concerned the manufacturers were targeting children and young people. Diaz continued saying, “It hits home and affects the entire community when someone is targeting children like this.”

Police confirmed that it was evident that the house is where the drugs were being manufactured.

Via CNN