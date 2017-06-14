Bachelor In Paradise Star DeMario Jackson Wants To Clear His Name, Demands Release Of Pool Footage

It’s a case of he said / she said, unless somehow the tape can prove otherwise.

DeMario Jackson is ready to clear his name involving the pool incident with Corinne Olympios. Although DeMario isn’t under any sort of investigation, but according to TMZ, Jackson has already lawyered up and is demanding to see the footage of the night in question.

Throughout this entire ordeal, DeMario has claimed his innocence saying that Corinne was completely lucid during the events. Apparently there are other witnesses who will agree with him too. If he gets his hands on the footage, it looks like he will release it to the public

