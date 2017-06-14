Ben Stiller Reprises Dodge Ball Character White Goodman for Charity

We never got a sequel to the classic Dodge Ball but this clip from Omaze could be the next best thing.

Omaze has launched a new charity campaign featuring the original cast of the iconic film, including Ben Stiller as Globo Gym chief White Goodman, Vince Vaughn as Average Joe’s owner Peter LaFleur. You can go to Omaze’s Website and choose a team and enter for your chance to play with or against these legends. Proceeds will benefit the Stiller Foundation, which supports education initiatives for children around the world. If you don’t feel like picking a team you can just watch the hilarious clip below.