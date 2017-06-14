Beyoncé Might Be In Labor, And The Internet Cannot Contain Itself

It’s all 100% speculation at this point, but rumor has it that Beyoncé is in labor right now in a Los Angeles hospital right now, and the twins are on the way.

It all began with an anonymous tip to The Shade Room that said:

Dear ShadeRoom,

Y’all already know I love Beyoncé! My homegirl works at UCLA Hospital and she spilled some tea about my girl Queen Bey! She told me that Beyoncé and her team showed up to the hospital and that they’re in the process of shutting down the whole 5th floor. She also said that they’re moving patients to another building. Also if y’all noticed hair legend Chuck Amos posted a picture of him and Bey with the caption, “Hang in there, Mama.”

You heard it from me first!

Signed By

HeyQueen

And that little message has sent EVERYONE into a tizzy. We cannot handle any sorts of information it seems.

Beyoncé is in labor which means I'm in labor too sorry I can't study today I gotta lay in bed all day pic.twitter.com/aPvqTzHX8A — Luke (@LucaIdek) June 13, 2017

Nurse: Hey doctor we need you to come in, Beyoncé is in labor OB/GYN: pic.twitter.com/mafGJA6n5N — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) June 14, 2017

Folk are reporting that Queen Mother, Queen Beyonce is in labor. I'm not ready for White Lotus and Purple Reign. The Beyhive has grown pic.twitter.com/7KeCrE8G72 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 14, 2017

Nobody from Bey’s camp has confirmed or denied the birth, so we’re still kept in anticipation!

Via Refinery29