Corinne Olympios Releases New Statement Regarding Sexual Assault Allegations

June 14, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: 2017, Bachelor in Paradise, Corinne olympios, DeMario Jackson, drunkeness, Sexual Assault, Warner Bros.

TMZ learned earlier today Wednesday June 14, 2017, that Corinne Olympios  has hired a team to “seek justice” for the “Bachelor in Paradise” swimming pool incident.

The statement reads, “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

She continued, “As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

-source via tmz.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live