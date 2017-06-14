Demi Moore Missing Her Two Front Teeth! (Video)

June 14, 2017 5:04 AM
Filed Under: Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, Dentist, Interview, Jimmy Fallon, stress, teeth, Tonight Show

Demi Moore popped on the Tonight Show last night and showed a selfie that somehow nearly rendered host Jimmy Fallon speechless.

Moore revealed that she had completely sheared off her two front teeth due to stress.  She told Fallon, “I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think I think it’s something that’s important to share, because I think it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in America, which is stress.  Stress sheared off my front teeth.”

Luckily for us, Demi had no qualms about showing the WORLD the picture that had Fallon in shambles.

Moore didn’t go terribly into detail about her teeth, but she did reveal her kids LOVE her toothless look.  She said, “They love seeing me without my teeth, because they think it makes me look more vulnerable and more human.”  Moore also added, “Thank God for modern dentistry.”

