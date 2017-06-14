Gunman Opens Fire At Congressional Baseball Practice, Rep. Steve Scalise Shot And In Stable Condition

A shooter opened fire in Virginia at a Congressional baseball practice early this morning, in what authorities are calling a “deliberate attack.”

Rep. Steve Scalise was reportedly shot in either the leg or hip. Had Capitol Hill police not been present, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said it “would have been a massacre.” Five people were “transported medically” from the scene, although it remains unclear how many people were actually shot.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

The shooter was taken into custody by police. Rep. Mo Brooks described the scene earlier this morning saying, “Finally the shooter was shot behind home plate as he was circling around to the first base dugout where there were a number of us congressmen and other folks. Our security detail was able to incapacitate him at that point. I don’t know if he [shooter] was dead. He was wounded. I don’t know how many times he was wounded.”

JUST IN: @CBSNews sources tell us that the suspect in Virginia shooting is in custody and injured. https://t.co/f2mD7M865N pic.twitter.com/2V6e9re8Dn — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 14, 2017

