Halsey Hits #1 On Billboard Artist 100

June 14, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, Billboard Artist 100, Halsey, music, Number 1

Halsey is the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time thanks to the arrival of her album hopeless fountain kingdom.

The Artist 100, which launched in July 2014, measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.  Halsey previously peaked at No. 4 on the Artist 100 on Sept. 19, 2015, the same week her first full-length album Badlands debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2.

Album sales account for the largest share of Halsey’s Artist 100 points (72 percent) followed by streaming (9 percent) and digital song sales (7 percent).

-source via billboard.com

 

 

